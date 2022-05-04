Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PEN traded down $5.22 on Wednesday, hitting $168.93. 4,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,102. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.87 and a beta of 0.61.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.30.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

