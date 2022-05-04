People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) is Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 635.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,757 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372,842 shares during the period. People’s United Financial comprises approximately 3.5% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of People’s United Financial worth $28,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of PBCT stock remained flat at $$19.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,774. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.