Perdoceo Education (PRDO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $747.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,489 shares of company stock valued at $875,832. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

