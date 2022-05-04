Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 21,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,521,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. 1,679,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,192,736. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $279.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

