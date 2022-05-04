PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE PMX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.