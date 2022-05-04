PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PMX stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,065. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

