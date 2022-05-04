Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,395.40

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,395.40 ($29.92) and traded as low as GBX 2,005 ($25.05). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,040 ($25.48), with a volume of 181,130 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,160.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,392.90. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

