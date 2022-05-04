Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,395.40

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,395.40 ($29.92) and traded as low as GBX 2,005 ($25.05). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,040 ($25.48), with a volume of 181,130 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,160.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,392.90. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45.
Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)
