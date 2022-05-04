Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Portillo’s.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 1,879,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,544. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

