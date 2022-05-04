Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $225.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.86 million and the highest is $225.94 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $163.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

NYSE:PDS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

