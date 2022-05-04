Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $351.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,555,148 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

