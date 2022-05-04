ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $159.64

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.64, but opened at $168.80. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $167.84, with a volume of 7,791 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $118.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

