ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.53

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 27565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 196,889 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth $5,856,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 91.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,790,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth $1,185,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

