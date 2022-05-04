Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,290,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 47,162 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,584,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.57. 3,273,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,359. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

