PureCycle Technologies (PCT) & Its Competitors Critical Review

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.21% 15.60% 5.53%

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.96, meaning that their average stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PureCycle Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 213 1086 1431 51 2.47

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.57%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 19.50%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.81 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.40 billion $1.40 billion 29.60

PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies rivals beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

