Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Cut by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

AQN stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

