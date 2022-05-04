Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Issued By Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$37.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.48 million.

