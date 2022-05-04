Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $122.53 on Monday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

