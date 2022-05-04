Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Lowered by Analyst

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.37. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.11.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 140,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth $8,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.