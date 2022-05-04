Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Raised by Analyst

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,837,000 after buying an additional 330,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

