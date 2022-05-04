Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.64.

MX stock opened at C$67.93 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$37.85 and a 52-week high of C$71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.22. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,464,613.92. Also, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,660. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048 in the last 90 days.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.