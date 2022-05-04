Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Boosted by Raymond James

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $52.99 on Monday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

