Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $150.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE DGX traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $136.48. 12,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after buying an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

