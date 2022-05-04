Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.99 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a current ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market cap of C$260.37 million and a P/E ratio of -55.48. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.73.

About Altius Renewable Royalties (Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.