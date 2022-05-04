Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,495 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $55,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.66. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.29%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

