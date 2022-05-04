Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

