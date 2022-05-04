Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.05 Million Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

