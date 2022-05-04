Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,027,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,083,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 790,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,356,000 after buying an additional 119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after buying an additional 62,343 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

