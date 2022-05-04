ReapChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $481,536.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. ReapChain has a total market cap of $14.99 million and $481,536.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ReapChain

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

