Redd Tops One Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,886.37 or 1.00058276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021306 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001508 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

