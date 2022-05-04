Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “
Shares of RDW opened at $6.45 on Friday. Redwire has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Redwire (Get Rating)
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.
