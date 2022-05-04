Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

Shares of RDW opened at $6.45 on Friday. Redwire has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Redwire by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Redwire by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

