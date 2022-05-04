Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $146.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:RRX opened at $130.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $176.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $30,403,000. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.