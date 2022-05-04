Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 4th (AKAM, ANZBY, AQN, AXTA, BHOOY, BHP, BOO, BRRGF, BURL, CNK)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 4th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $102.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

Get Akamai Technologies Inc alerts:

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a hold rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.50).

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have €11.30 ($11.89) price target on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have lagged in the past three months due to weak bottom line in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, higher freight expenses dented margins. It is reeling under elevated costs related to investments in marketing and technology, and a rise in compensation and fulfillment costs. The company expects inventory levels in fiscal 2022 to rise in the mid-twenty-percent range. However, fiscal fourth quarter sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year. Results gained from strength in the core business stemming from restructuring efforts, including selling smaller non-strategic brands, transitioning to an asset-light partnership model, and shutting down of underperforming North American stores. Continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands and solid online show remained upsides. Its Power Plan 2023 strategy also bodes well.”

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Cue Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a sell rating. The firm currently has C$2.25 price target on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a sell rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a sell rating. They currently have C$2.50 target price on the stock.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. “

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NEWCREST MINING LIMITED is Australia’s largest gold producer and one of the world’s top ten gold mining companies by production, reserves and market capitalisation. Newcrest has a portfolio of low cost, long life operating mines, a strong pipeline of growth projects and highly prospective brown and greenfield exploration projects. The company has a substantial reserve and resource base combined with a long reserve life. Low gearing and a strong balance sheet places the company in a good position to fund major development projects and to capitalise on external growth opportunities. In addition, Newcrest is currently exploring for gold and gold-copper deposits in Australia, Indonesia, Fiji, the United States, Peru and Chile. The world class exploration team has an enviable track record of discovery as all Newcrest’s mining projects were discovered by the company. “

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NETGEAR’s Q1 performance was affected by weakness in the Connected Home segment. The segment witnessed decline in revenues owing to tepid performance of the domestic Wi-Fi market. Pandemic-induced widespread supply-chain issues and a Shenzhen shutdown interrupted component supplies to factories in Southeast Asia, thereby negatively impacting Small and Medium Business (SMB) segment revenues. Higher material and production costs along with increasing transportation costs, exerted pressure on the margins. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company continues to witness robust demand for Wi-Fi 6 access points and SMB wireless products, along with ProAV switching solutions. It ended first-quarter 2022 with 627,000 service subscribers. The company is confident of tapping 750,000 paid subscribers by the end of 2022.”

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PetMed Express, Inc. and subsidiaries, d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds (the Company), is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. The Company markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which aim to increase the recognition of the 1-800-PetMeds brand name, and PetMeds family of trademarks, increase traffic on its website at www.1800petmeds.com, acquire new customers, and maximize repeat purchases. The majority of the Company’s sales are to residents in the United States. The Company’s corporate headquarters and distribution facility are located in Delray Beach, Florida. “

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., through its subsidiary AP WIP Investments LLC, is an owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $116.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. “

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus. Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla. “

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$0.30 price target on the stock.

Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.