Research Analysts Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

MAG Silver stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 186.40 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

