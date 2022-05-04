Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,596. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.75. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

