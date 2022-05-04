Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RCI. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

