Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 11.04% of Roundhill Pro Sports Media & Apparel ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

