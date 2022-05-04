Royal Bank of Canada Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $68.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 262,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,832. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.