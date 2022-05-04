RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,502.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $38,738.91 or 0.99581035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $12,502.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,420 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

