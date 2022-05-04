Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.23. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 873,316 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.33 million and a PE ratio of -56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

