Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.55. 25,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,129,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

