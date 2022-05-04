Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGMO opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $655.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.63.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.