Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

SNY stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,676 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,639,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after buying an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

