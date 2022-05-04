SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Kevin L. Beebe Sells 1,889 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBAC traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.74. 692,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,990. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.64. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $281.45 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $7,539,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 190.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

