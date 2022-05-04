Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.87.

TSE SES opened at C$6.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.66. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.73 and a 52-week high of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -7.48.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.0075 dividend. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357 in the last ninety days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

