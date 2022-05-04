Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

BRKL stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

