Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 4,812 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 308.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Dover by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.37. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $131.03 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

