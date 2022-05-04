Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Herc were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Herc by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,639,000 after purchasing an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Herc by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.61. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.62.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.