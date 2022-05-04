Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $67,711,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 299.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,078,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $208.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.