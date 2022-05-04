Shell Asset Management Co. Has $770,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 189.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3,061.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after buying an additional 770,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Incyte by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $21,394,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

