Shell Asset Management Co. Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

PEAK stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

